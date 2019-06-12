A gangster identified as ‘Heenatiyana Sanka’, the main suspect of killing Krishantha Ajith Kumara alias Minuwangoda Kalu Ajith, was arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) today.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Negombo.

On 5th June, Krishantha Ajith Kumara alias ‘Minuwangoda Kalu Ajith’ was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motor bicycle at Mahawatte area in Ja-Ela.