Former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who were arrested and remanded over the Easter Sunday bombings, have been further remanded until the 3rd of February.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order when the two defendants were produced before the court today (20).

IGP Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando are charged with failure to take measures to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks in April last year, or minimize the destruction caused, despite receiving prior intelligence information.