Special Task Force personnel yesterday raided a safe house belonging to underworld gangster Stanley Kennedy in Weligampitiya, Ja-ela and recovered 16 kilos of heroin, one kilo of cocaine and 1.5 kilos of ice from the safe house. The total value of the narcotics is over Rs 250 million.

Kennedy is a former LTTE member who had acted as the main hit man of underworld leader Kosgoda Sujee. STF sources said four firearms have also been found from this safe house.

Kennedy was not in the house, at the time it was raided. Police apprehended two of his accomplices aged 26 and 27.

