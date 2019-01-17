A suspect was arrested with 5.024 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs.60 million in Kothalawala last night by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau had acted upon a tip-off received in this regard and made the arrest near the gas station located on the Malabe-Kaduwela road at around 8.50 p.m. last night.

The suspect is a 53-year-old named Bulathsinhalage Rajith Nilantha Cooray.

The suspect is to be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate today.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.