The Government proposal to appoint veteran singer Rohana Beddage as the new Sri Lankan ambassador to the Maldives was approved by the Committee on High Posts today.

Rohana Beddage was called in to the Committee on High Posts held in Parliament today under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Former Ministers Rauff Hakeem and John Amaratunga and MPs D Siddharthan, Eran Wickramaratne and MA Sumanthiran were also present at the meeting.