Highest road accident deaths recorded in last 24 hours

A total of 12 fatalities have been recorded in road traffic accidents within the last 24 hour time frame.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said this is the highest number of fatal road accidents recorded in a single day in the recent past, adding 65 people have been killed in such accidents since the 20th of December to date.

The DIG further revealed that 40 persons were also injured in road traffic accidents, with six of them sustaining grievous injuries.

Meanwhile he said 253 drunk drivers were arrested in the last 24 hour time frame as well, noting accordingly a total of 1,824 suspects have been arrested on charges of driving under the influence since the 20th of last month.

DIG Rohana stressed anyone found guilty on said charges can be fined Rs. 25,000, while court can also suspend or cancel their driving licence on police request. Police therefore urged motorists and pedestrians alike to prevent road traffic accidents by obeying traffic regulations.

(Source: News Radio)