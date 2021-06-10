Highly transmissible Alpha and Delta COVID variants detected in Sri Lanka

Patients with an infection of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 (Alpha) UK variant of the coronavirus have been reported from multiple areas of the island.

Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said the Alpha COVID-19 variant was detected in patients from Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kuliyapitiya, Wariyapola, Habaraduwa, Tissamaharama, Karapitiya and Ragama.

Meanwhile, a patient infected with the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Indian variant has been identified from a quarantine center in Wadduwa.

Reportedly, the relevant patient had arrived in the country from India.