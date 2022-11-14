Nov 14 2022 November 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 3Comments by Administrator

Hirunika Premachandra arrested



Hirunika Premachandra

Hirunika Premachandra and 14 others have been arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police during a protest against harassment staged in Colombo 07 this afternoon (November 14).

Police said that she was arrested on several charges.

