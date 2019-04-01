Navindu Umesh Ratnayake, the driver of the defender involved in the hit-and-run that killed Borella Traffic OIC IP Ananda Sagara Sarathchandra, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Accordingly, two sureties of Rs 500,000 have been imposed as the bail conditions.

The inspector was riding a motorcycle when he had been knocked down by the Defender vehicle followed by a Prado on February 24. The OIC was severely injured in the accident and succumbed to his injuries at the Colombo National Hospital.

The Defender involved in the crash had fled the scene and was later found by police in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

Eight individuals, including the Defender driver who happened to be the son of a superintendent of police (SP), were arrested in connection with the incident on February 25. Seven of the suspects were granted bail by the court while the driver was remanded.