Hit and run defender found – Senior Police officer’s son held
Posted in Local News
The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Borella Police traffic division, IP Sarathchandra was admitted to the National Hospital with injuries after he met with a hit and run accident in Bambalapitiya around 4.35 a.m. yesterday.
The vehicle involved in the incident is said to be a Defender jeep which had fled the scene after the incident.
Police took into custody the jeep (WP: FZ-9143) parked at No.727, Pagoda Garden, Pelawatte, Battaramulla and a 27 year old person said to be a senior police officer’s son.
(Courtesy: Daily News)