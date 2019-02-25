The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Borella Police traffic division, IP Sarathchandra was admitted to the National Hospital with injuries after he met with a hit and run accident in Bambalapitiya around 4.35 a.m. yesterday.

The vehicle involved in the incident is said to be a Defender jeep which had fled the scene after the incident.

Police took into custody the jeep (WP: FZ-9143) parked at No.727, Pagoda Garden, Pelawatte, Battaramulla and a 27 year old person said to be a senior police officer’s son.

