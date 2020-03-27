On the directives of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the public coordination unit of the Presidential Secretariat will be open 24 hours.

The hotlines have been set up to lodge complaints on violations of government orders or any inconvenience to the public on telephone numbers 011-2354550 / 011-2354655.

In the event the public cannot get through on these telephone numbers they could contact the officials on the direct numbers of the Presidential Secretariat on 011-2354354 extension 3872 / 3874 / 3875.

The Director of Public Coordination Kapila Gunasinghe can be contacted on 077-3743718.

For complaints on the spread of the Coronavirus the hotlines are 011-2860003 / 011-2860004 and all information given by the public will be immediately directed to the relevant divisions.

A full investigation would also be held on the non-implementation of the President’s orders.

(Source: Daily News)