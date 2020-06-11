Housing for middle and low income families a priority – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the officials of the State Development and Construction Corporation to pay attention to the construction of housing schemes for middle and low income families.

President gave this directive at a meeting to review the progress of the State Development and Construction Corporation held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (10).

President emphasized the need for State institutes to deviate from routine practices and transform them into profit making entities.

President requested the officials to present him with a report on the status of the organization when it was handed over to the new administration at the end of the previous after 5 year period and the progress thereafter. President also told them to plan out targets this year itself which are to be achieved next year.

Highlighting the importance of securing new construction opportunities available in the private sector by the State entities, President reiterated the necessity of promoting the standards and the quality in order to compete with the private sector.

Attention was also paid to the issue of outstanding dues owed by State organizations to the Corporation.

President instructed the officials to probe into this matter and work out a mechanism to recover this money.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Chairman of State Development and Construction Corporation D. P. M. Chandana and the members of the Board of Directors were also present during the discussion.

(President’s Media)