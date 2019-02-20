Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that it was not possible to eradicate cocaine when some politicians were addicted it.

Mr. Rajapaksa said this at Carlton House in Tangalle when journalists asked about reports of politicians being addicted to cocaine.

“If there are politicians using cocaine, their names should be revealed. You can’t simply point fingers at all MPs. How can anyone eradicate cocaine when politicians are using it,” he asked.

Mr. Rajapaksa said some of what was happening today were similar to what happened in 1989-1990. “Back then there were abductions like today. The government should be held responsible for these incidents,” he said and added that they were ready for any election.

“The provincial council elections should be held immediately. If not, a general election should be held. We are even ready for a presidential election,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Anisha Manage)