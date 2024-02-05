Hulanda Oya bridge collapses

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2024 - 10:25 am

Embilipitiya – Middeniya main road has been blocked after the Hulanda Oya bridge across the road collapsed earlier this morning (February 05).

It is reported that the bridge collapsed when a lorry loaded with timber was passing through the Hulanda Oya bridge between 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM.

However, no casualties have been reported thus far, while motorists have been urged to use alternative routes.

According to local residents, due to the incident, water supply has also been disrupted in some areas.

This bridge, built in 1985 during the administration of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa, has collapsed due to widening of the road on both sides without proper maintenance.

According to local residents, the bridge is vulnerable due to widening of the road, which led to its collapse this morning.