I act in accordance with the Constitution – President tells Commonwealth Chief
President Maithripala Sirisena told the Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland that he has acted in accordance with the Constitution of Sri Lanka and would continue to stand for democratic practices.
In a telephone conversation with Baroness Patricia Scotland, he explained that he has very clearly asked the Speaker of parliament to follow the Parliamentary Standing Orders and conventions and take any vote on a No Confidence Motion using the electronic voting system or by name.
Baroness Patricia said that the Commonwealth values Sri Lanka’s adherence to democracy as one of the oldest democracies in Asia and as a long-standing member of the Commonwealth.
She assured that the Commonwealth would continue to work in close cooperation with Sri Lanka. She expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would solve the current political crisis amicably.
