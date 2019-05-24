I am very tired – Gnanasara Thera
General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation Venerable Galagodaththe Gnanasara Thera says certain individuals attempted to confine him within various political prisons.
Speaking to media Gnanasara Thera said he will remain patient and prudent in engaging in future activities.
The Thera noted the BBS voiced their concerns over the fate of the country for a long time over which they were heavily criticised and ridiculed.
Gnanasara Thera stressed his aim is to lead a spiritual life and live by the Principles of Buddhism moving ahead.
The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organisation Galagodaththe Gnanasara thera, who was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years in prison on charges of contempt of court, was released from prison yesterday after receiving a Presidential Pardon.
Gnanasara thera was initially sentenced to 19 years in prison on 4 counts of contempt of court, on the 8th of August last year, however the sentence was reduced to 6 years by the Appeals Court.
(Source: News Radio)
Game plan is still on. Just keep vigilant. You may notices that some of the politicians are very silent these days. They might be the one behind many things happened.
Reverend’s release at this moment triggering a very big alarm.
Don’t get distracted, do not follow the feelings. Stay calm
Wait until the correct time comes.
They are still looking ways to postpone the elections. One mouth already opened, saying ‘this is not the correct time to elect PM or Prez…. This is only the beginning.
Unseen hands will create a havoc and pull you in.
We have to keep few steps ahead than those traitors.