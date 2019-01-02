Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka claims that his Ministry has built ten times the number of houses in the City of Colombo, compared to those built by the previous governments during the past 35 years.

He made this claim at a meeting held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute recently.

He claims that the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development has built thousands of houses in Colombo which was far more than those built by all leaders such as Dudley Senanayake, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Ranasinghe Premadasa, J.R. Jayewardene, Chandrika Bandaranaike and Mahinda Rajapaksa, a Ministry press release stated.

(Source: Ceylon Today)