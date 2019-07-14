United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka says despite differences of political ideologies, he respects the principles of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP).

Speaking to the media, the MP said that he is unaware if there existed an agreement with other parties regarding the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, MP Prasanna Ranatunga stated that the Joint Opposition was in the decision to vote against the no-confidence motion from the beginning.

According to UNP Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, there is an opportunity to topple the government through a presidential election in a few months.

Minister Vajira Abeywardena says that the government becomes stronger through no-confidence motions that are not based on facts.

