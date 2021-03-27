I was not warned of Easter Sunday attacks – Maithripala

Former President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday told Parliament that he had received no prior information about the Easter Sunday attacks and that he would have done everything in his power to stop the attacks if he had received a warning.

“I am not a monster to just let such an attack take place. It was the duty of the police to arrest NTJ leader Zahran Hashim and others. It is not the duty of the President. The PCoI on Easter Sunday attacks should have investigated why the Police had failed to do so.”

The former government must take collective responsibility of the terror attacks and it is necessary to investigate the weaknesses that prevailed at that time, Sirisena said.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)