Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Presidential Candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), stated that he will complete everything that is said in his manifesto during his tenure as President.

He says that his manifesto contains practical goals that can be achieved rather than promises.

Rajapaksa stated this speaking at a public rally held in Dematagoda yesterday (03).

This rally was attended by the grandson of the late President J. R. Jayawardena, Pradeep Jayawardena.

Meanwhile, a Colombo Municipal Councilor of the United National Party (UNP) also joined in supporting Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing a public rally held in Wattala, the former Defence Secretary stated that he will act to arrest all involved in the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He emphasized that he will not allow extremist terrorism under his administration.

