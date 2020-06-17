I will lead Sirikotha after August 5th – Sajith

Sajith Premadasa has requested Local Government representatives of the United National Party to join hands with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, claiming that he will lead the UNP headquarters Sirikotha after the 5th of August.

Speaking at a rally in Divulapitiya Premadasa said he will not let anyone lose their posts under his leadership.

He said he is disappointed that some of those who were with him before are no longer around as they are afraid of losing Parliamentary posts.

Premadasa reiterated there is no need for anyone to be afraid as no one will lose their posts.

Sajith Premadasa also stated that a rice and seizing mafia have been prevalent during the governance of the present government.

He noted a control price was imposed on salmon and dhal, but the control price was only in effect for 15 days, while adding that the prices of all goods including salmon and dhal has increased.

Premadasa claimed the current administration does not think of the people and is a self-serving government that only seeks to benefit family friends and those around them.

He also claimed that it is due to such self-benefitting action that a rice mafia in this country is active, while adding that the government is controlling various other mafias as well and the next mafia the country is witnessing is the mafia of leasing firms’ seizers.

