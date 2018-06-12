Former Minister Mervin Silva said yesterday he would leave the country if former defense secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa becomes the President in 2020.

He told a news conference that it was Mr. Rajapaksa, who introduced “white van culture” during the Rajapaksa regime.

He said Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and former minister Basil Rajapaksa ruled the country during the Rajapaksa regime.

“Gotabhaya was the founder of the “white van culture”. People were abducted and killed during that time. Basil Rajapaksa obtained commission from all the foreign investors who came to the country,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)