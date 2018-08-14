Justice and Prison Reforms Minister Thalatha Atukorale yesterday said she will arrest illegal activities in prisons.

She was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the Uduthuthiripitiya bridge at Nivithigala yesterday

“I will control illegal activities in prisons even though prison inmates protest on roofs,” she said

She said Welikada Prison Superintendent has already been sent directives over the prison inmates’ roof-top protest.

She said the prison inmates can participate in protest freely as nobody shoots at them. They have freedom and a right to protest,’ she said.

Atukorale said the protesting prison inmates were killed under the previous regime.

(Source: Daily News)