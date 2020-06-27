Former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says he has received a telephone call from the head of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit.

He says their conversation related to the allegation he has made with regard to match-fixing in the final of the 2011 cricket World Cup between Sri Lanka and India.

Addressing a public rally in Kandy yesterday (26), he said he would send all the relevant details via email to the top ICC anti-corruption official.

(Hiru News)