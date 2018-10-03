The International Cricket Council anti-corruption unit is in Sri Lanka to continue investigations into serious allegations of corruption.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated in May that it will “extend its fullest cooperation” to the ICC after alleged plans relating to doctoring pitches for Test matches in the country were uncovered.

Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC anti-corruption unit, said that the investigations do not relate to the upcoming series between Sri Lanka and England.

“We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country,” said Marshall.

“The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister.

“We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending.

“I’d like to make it clear that these investigations have been under way for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka.

“However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors.”

(Source: Sporting News – By Peter Thompson)