ICC lifts ban on Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect
Posted by Editor on January 28, 2024 - 6:50 pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has lifted the ban imposed on Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect, Sports Minister Harin Fernando said.
Minister Harin Fernando said an official statement from the ICC will follow shortly.
On November 10, 2023 the ICC suspended membership of Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect stating that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and / or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.
Who asked ICC to impose this ban and lift the ban? It is sad that the ICC is only looking at the relationship between SL Cricket Board and the government. Instead, ICC should look at the modus operandi of SL Cricket Board.