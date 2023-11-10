ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership
Posted by Editor on November 10, 2023 - 8:35 pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect.
The ICC Board met today (November 10) and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and / or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.
The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.
I think SL government should issue an statement to the world that everything within SL is subjected to the jurisdiction and power of SL government correct or not, and the law and the SL cricket and the ICC is an entity is below not above that and take the suspension (in any case SL team only helps other ICC countries to establish records of their own, nothing else). For once, jsut don’t cow before dollars and pounds.
Eagerly watching whether the Sri Lankan president will go for the option of being the first country and the parliament being governed by the ICC board. That will be a novel way of setting a new record – well still cricket, when SL cannot do it with the bat or the ball! The best thing the country can do is, as the sports minister has indicated, to dissolve the SL Cricket Board and made the board members go home. When they are no longer of much use, their friends at the ICC will slowly forget them after one year or so and right from the day 1 after the SLCB being dissolved, the thieves lose their ability to steal the country’s cricket money. Spent the next 1-2 years building up the SL cricket team using our own talent without bothering the ICC membership. Current SL players are nowhere near playing international cricket anyway. Arrange unofficial cricket matches with neighboring countries instead. ICC thieves and bullies cannot control cricket boards in ENGLAND, S. Africa, NZ, Australia. These countries has proper law and proper law enforcing authorities. That may well be the reason they build the nest in Dubai instead of any of the major historically cricket playing countries. When SL goes, that is one victim less for the leeches to suck money for themselves. Finish this with an excerpt from the BBC Sports website:- England are due to host Sri Lanka for a three-Test series next summer while Sri Lanka are also due to host the Under-19 men’s World Cup in January and February next year.
Afghanistan have not been banned by the ICC despite the Taliban banning women from playing sports, resulting in their women’s team being unable to compete.
BBC Sport understands this is because the ICC sees there to be no government interference in Afghanistan.
Speaking to the BBC’s Stumped podcast on Thursday, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “We have spoken with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the position is that they have to operate within the laws of the country and the rules are set by the government.
“Really the question for the ICC board is, do we support our member in their ability to promote cricket within the rules set by the government of the country? And the view is yes.”
Listen to full Stumped interview with Geoff Allardice”