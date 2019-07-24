While noting that the majority of the United National Party expects its Deputy Leader, Minister Sajith Premadasa to be named as the Party’s Presidential candidate, Minister Harin Fernando vowed to quit politics if the Party decides otherwise.

Minister Fernando was responding to questions posed by journalists during a media briefing held at his Ministry last (23) afternoon.

Replying to a query regarding an incident between Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Premadasa the other day during a Party meeting, Fernando said: “There was no issue. It was just that Karunanayake had a query, which was well answered by our future candidate and even the Party Leader and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe advised that we should move forward as a Party without further internal problems. Premadasa, our future candidate has the majority within the Party.”

“Yes he is our candidate,“ answered Fernando when asked about whether Premadasa is their final Presidential candidate and further added if Premadasa was not to be the eventual candidate “We will be looking at something else and will stay at home”.

