If Sajith not made UNP Prez candidate Harin vows to quit politics
While noting that the majority of the United National Party expects its Deputy Leader, Minister Sajith Premadasa to be named as the Party’s Presidential candidate, Minister Harin Fernando vowed to quit politics if the Party decides otherwise.
Minister Fernando was responding to questions posed by journalists during a media briefing held at his Ministry last (23) afternoon.
Replying to a query regarding an incident between Minister Ravi Karunanayake and Premadasa the other day during a Party meeting, Fernando said: “There was no issue. It was just that Karunanayake had a query, which was well answered by our future candidate and even the Party Leader and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe advised that we should move forward as a Party without further internal problems. Premadasa, our future candidate has the majority within the Party.”
“Yes he is our candidate,“ answered Fernando when asked about whether Premadasa is their final Presidential candidate and further added if Premadasa was not to be the eventual candidate “We will be looking at something else and will stay at home”.
(Source: Ceylon Today – By Mushtaq Sydeen)
Dear Harin,
You quitting politics is an excellent idea.
You have messed up IT in Sri Lanka.
You promised Google Baloon; we cannot see anything.
You failed to share critical information passed on by your dad regarding Easter Sunday attacks to prevent the deaths of over 250 persons.
So Harin, you are a miserable failure and it is best you disappear with your mate, Son of Premadasa, into oblivion.
Excellent analysis David B,
Harin Fernando has been a big disappointment.
He was handling the Telecom/IT Portfolio where the brother of the King was the boss selling bandwidth to Sirasa TV for a couple of LKR’s.
Harin had no say in the running of his portfolio.
He was advised by a SL Conman located in Silicon Valley about the false potential of Google Baloons. Harin fell for it and ended up with egg on his face.He was given the Sports portfolio; SL Team returned from the World Cup with an empty hand.
His dad advised him against going to Church on Easter Sunday. Harin obeyed but failed to realise that he was not only an MP but a Cabinet Minister. He failed to alert security, intelligence and political leadership on the threat. This lapse cased death of 250 innocent lives.
Now he is harping on Premadasa’s elevation to President. Does he know that the next President will largely be ceremonial under the 19A? This guy has no brain.
Please Harin, go away and go away for good. You disappoint us, the youth of this country.