IGP meets new PM Mahinda Rajapaksa
Posted in Local News
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara arrived at Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa‘s residence and was in discussion with Mr. Rajapaksa after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister.
This BASTARD should be sacked and JAILED and later must be executed in PUBLIC for endorsing encouraging and construing to cover the alleged assassination plot of the President and the former Secretary of Defence!
Anything short of this action amounts to indicate incapability of the new PM.