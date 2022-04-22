IGP & senior officers to appear before Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka today

Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne is expected to appear before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) today (April 22) for questioning over Police actions in controlling protesters in Rambukkana on Tuesday (April 19).

Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retired) Rohini Marasinghe issuing a statement said the IGP, the Senior DIG and the DIG in Charge of the Central Province, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kegalle, and the Officers in Charge of the Kegalle and Rambukkana Police Stations have all been summoned before the Commission at 11am.

The Human Rights Commission reached a decision to conduct an inquiry into the shooting in Rambukkana and the unrest between protesters and Police.

The Commission deployed a team, comprising two Directors, a Deputy Director, a legal officer, and a human rights official, to Rambukkana to conduct investigations.

The HRCSL statement said investigations are being conducted to determine the persons responsible for issuing directives to Policemen at the scene to open fire at protesters and the reasons that led to live ammunition being used.

The Commission will visit area residents of Rambukkana who were part of the protests, the Policemen who were deployed to the area, journalists covering the incident, the Judicial Medical Officer, and hospital staff who treated the injured protesters as part of investigations.

Based on the report submitted by the investigative team, the Human Rights Commission will make recommendations to the government over the incident.

