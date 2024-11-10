IMF delegation to visit Sri Lanka for third review
A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Senior Mission Chief Peter Brewer is set to visit Sri Lanka next week to conduct the third review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
The IMF delegation will assess Sri Lanka’s economic policies, examine progress on reforms, and evaluate the country’s implementation of prior agreements with the IMF.
The review will include detailed discussions with Sri Lankan officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank, who recently confirmed in Washington that the government remains committed to meeting IMF requirements.
Based on this review, the IMF is expected to release the fourth installment of the loan to support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery efforts.
The IMF will wait for the 1st Vote on Account to be produced by the Govt that wins the elections on the 14th Nov 2024.