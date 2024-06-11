IMF third tranche negotiations for Sri Lanka begin tomorrow

Posted by Editor on June 11, 2024 - 10:00 am

Negotiations for the third tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to Sri Lanka are scheduled to commence tomorrow (June 12).

During this session, the IMF’s Executive Board will review and potentially approve the disbursement of the third loan tranche to Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe, shared a message with X indicating that this session will primarily address the economic policies and reforms implemented within Sri Lanka’s economy.

Furthermore, State Minister Semasinghe expressed his anticipation for the support of all countries to ensure a successful review and subsequent disbursement of the third installment.