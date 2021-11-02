‘Impose control price on rice immediately’ – Medium scale mill owners

Owners of small and medium-scale rice mills stated that thousands of rice mills could shut down if immediate action is not taken to impose a control price on rice.

The mill owners stated this at a press conference in Polonnaruwa yesterday (01).

Meanwhile, a special discussion will be held between Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and sugar importers this afternoon regarding obtaining the required dollars to import sugar.

State Minister in charge of the subject Lasantha Alagiyawanna is also scheduled to join it.

(Source: Hiru News)