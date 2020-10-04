An indefinite police curfew has been imposed in Minuwangoda and Divulapitiya police divisions following the finding of a COVID-19 patient from Divulapitiya, police say.

A 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory in the area has tested positive for the virus and had been admitted to the Gampaha Hospital before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

According to the Army Chief, 45 of her close contacts have been sent for quarantine.