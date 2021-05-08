India COVID-19 variant found in Sri Lanka

A COVID-19 patient with Indian Variant (B.1.617) was found from a Quarantine facility in Sri Lanka for the first time, Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said.

He said the variant was detected after a test conducted on a patient and the sample sent to a private hospital in Colombo.

In addition, an infected person has been found diagnosed with the B.1.351, variant that is currently spreading in South Africa.