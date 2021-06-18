India denies reports that Indian Navy physically attacked Sri Lankan fishermen

The Indian High Commission in Colombo today denied media reports that a group of Sri Lankan fishermen were attacked physically by the Indian Navy, stating that it was blatantly false.

“We deny any such incident having taken place,” a spokesman for the High Commission said.

“The Indian Navy is a highly disciplined and professional force which discharges its responsibilities in an impeccable manner. India is firmly committed to addressing all fishermen related issues between India and Sri Lanka in a humanitarian manner through established bilateral mechanisms and understandings,” the spokesman added.