India influenced UNHRC delegates to pressure Sri Lanka to hold PC elections – TNA

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan said India had influenced UNHRC delegates to pressure the Sri Lankan Government to hold Provincial Council elections at the earliest.

He said that it should not be forgotten that although India followed a moderate course of action with regards to the resolution on Sri Lanka during the recent UNHRC session, it still worked hard to propagate and support the rights of the Tamil people in this country during the recently concluded forum.

He was responding to questions by a group of journalists about India’s stance on the recent UNHRC resolution on Sri Lanka.

Sampanthan said India was committed to finding a political solution to Sri Lanka’s ethnic problem, adding that although India had abstained from voting this time, it had influenced UNHRC delegates to pressure the Sri Lankan government to hold provincial council elections at the earliest.

He said India has always stated that a lasting and long-term solution to the problem of the Tamil people in Sri Lanka is needed and that they are working hard to achieve it.

(Source: Daily News – By Rasula Dilhara Gamage)