India and Sri Lanka signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) yesterday to build 1,200 houses through 50 model villages, using Indian grant assistance of 600 million Sri Lankan rupees. The MoUs were signed by India’s High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Housing and Construction Ministry Secretary Bernard Vasantha in the presence of Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The signing took place during a special ceremony held in Hambantota for vesting to the beneficiaries the Sathsurugama model village completed under the Grama Shakti Model Village Housing Project at which High Commissioner participated as a Special Guest along with Minister Premadasa.

With this, India’s collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Construction under the Model Villages Housing Programme stands at 2,400 houses in 100 model villages, the High Commission said in a statement.

(Source: The Sunday Times)