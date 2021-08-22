Indian ship “Shakthi” arrives with 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen

Indian Navy Ship INS Shakti reached Colombo Harbour today (22) with 100 Tonnes of liquid medical oxygen purchased by the Sri Lanka government from India.

The ship sailed from Visakhapatnam Port to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan government recently decided to purchase 100 metric tons of oxygen from India for COVID-19 treatment centres.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a monthly purchase of 350,000 more liters of liquid medical Oxygen to further assist the treatment processes.

Indian High Commission in Colombo said that more oxygen consignments will reach Sri Lanka shortly.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Navy vessel Shakthi which has departed from Chennai Port carrying 40 tonnes will also arrive in the country tomorrow.