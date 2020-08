A gunman of the team orchestrated by the notorious underworld figure “Samayan” has been shot dead by the Police.

The suspect, identified as Indunil Vajira Kumara alias “Indra”, was gunned down in the area of Nawagamuwa while attempting to escape from police custody.

He was arrested on the 27th of August by the Nawagamuwa Police, while in possession of heroin.

(Source: Ada Derana)