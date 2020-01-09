A Police Inspector and a Police Constable have been sentenced to a 28 year rigorous imprisonment for soliciting a bribe of Rs.10,000 in 2009.

Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran delivered the sentence today and also ordered the defendants to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 each in addition to the prison sentence.

The Inspector and the Constable were affiliated to the Aralaganwila Police in 2009 where they were found to have solicited a bribe.

A complaint was lodged that the duo demanded a bribe to refrain from taking action against an individual who was arrested with a stock of sambur meat.

They were arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission while accepting the aforementioned amount as a bribe while the commission subsequently filed a case before the Colombo High Court.