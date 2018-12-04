President Maithripala Sirisena today assured that the prevailing political unrest in the country would come to an end within one week.

He expressed these views while speaking at the special Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) convention held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo.

At the convention, the President said he will not reappoint UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister even if all 225 MPs requested him to do so.