A team of Intelligence and CID officers have reportedly visited the Prison Hospital to meet the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera to obtain details about the activities of Islamic extremists in Sri Lanka.

Monks attached to the BBS organisation said Ven. Gnanasara Thera had been speaking about Islamic extremism in Sri Lanka since 2014.

Many people dismissed his claims but now everyone knows that what he said about Islamist extremism was true, the monks said.

They also requested that Gnanasara Thera be pardoned so that his knowledge on Islamic extremism in Sri Lanka could be utilised to wipe out the Islamic State (IS) from the country.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Shiran Ranasinghe)