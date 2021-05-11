Inter-Provincial travel restrictions from midnight today

Travel restrictions between provinces will be imposed with effect from midnight today (11) until the 30th of May, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva stated.

Taking into account the rate of COVID-19 cases, movement restrictions could also be imposed within provinces as well, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said today.

However, essential services will not be affected by the move, the Army Commander noted, adding that further information on the matter will be announced in due time.