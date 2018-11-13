Supreme Court issues stay order on dissolution of Parliament
The Supreme Court has issued a stay order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President on the dissolution of Parliament.
The interim order has been issued effective until December 7.
The verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench chaired by the chief justice.
The case has been fixed for argument on December 4, 5 and 6.
The first VICTORY for democracy.
The Second Victory for Democracy will follow tomorrow.