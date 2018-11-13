Nov 13 2018 November 13, 2018 November 13, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Supreme Court issues stay order on dissolution of Parliament

Posted in

Supreme court of Sri Lanka

The Supreme Court has issued a stay order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President on the dissolution of Parliament.

The interim order has been issued effective until December 7.

The verdict was delivered by a three-judge bench chaired by the chief justice.

The case has been fixed for argument on December 4, 5 and 6.