The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order restraining the functioning of the respondents as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and state ministers.

The verdict was issued by Chairman of the Appeals Court P Padman Surasena and Judge Arjun Obeysekera after considering submissions on the Quo Warranto Writ filed by 122 Members of Parliament, challenging the authority of Mahinda Rajapaksa to hold office as Prime Minister.

The respondents were noticed to appear in Court on December 12.