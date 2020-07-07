The Court of Appeal today issued an interim order preventing the enforcement of a warrant issued for the arrest of Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and six others by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Court of Appeal three-judge-bench comprising Justice (President) A.H.M.D. Nawaz, Justice Shiran Gunaratne and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna made this order consequent to the writ petitions filed by Ravi Karunanayake and six others challenging Colombo Fort Magistrate’s order to issue warrants against them on last March 6.

They have been charged with allegedly misappropriating more than Rs 52 billion in government bonds at two auctions in 2016.

The petitioners had alleged that the Colombo Fort Magistrate issuing arrest warrants on them based on the B report submitted to the bench by the police is against the law and had sought the Appeals Court for a revocation of warrants.