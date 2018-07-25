Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT)claim that international legal buffers have been creating delays in taking action against individuals connected to cybercrimes, as a majority of the accused and rooted incidents are connected with several countries.

Chief Cyber Security Engineer of SLCERT, Roshan Chandraguptha pointed out that sometimes the companies related with social media and the internet which are located in foreign countries have not provided related information over certain incidents and were hiding behind the freedom of expression.

“In some incidents, some countries say, those things are legal in their countries and not illegal, for an example, some posts in social media, constitute freedom of expression. So, finding the details and catching the guilty individuals is really difficult.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Kalana Krishantha)