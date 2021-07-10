Jul 10 2021 July 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Interprovincial travel restrictions further extended for 14 days

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Sri Lanka’s Director General of Health Services further relaxed the existing COVID-19 restrictions. However, Inter-Provincial movement will remain restricted for another 14 days.

Following are some of the key revisions:

01. Places of Worship – OPEN

02. Weddings – PERMITTED (Limited to 25% of seating capacity or maximum 150 attendees)

03. Conferences / Seminars / Brand Launches – PERMITTED (Hybrid events with max 50 on-site attendees)

04. Examinations – PERMITTED

05. Barber & Beauty Salons – PERMITTED (Prior appointment basis)

06. Care Homes : CLOSED FOR VISITORS

07. Gymnasiums / Indoor Sports Centers : OPEN

08. Funerals : PERMITTED (Should be held within 24 hours with max 50 attendees)

Announcement on relaxation of travel restrictions and permitted public activities
Announcement on relaxation of travel restrictions and permitted public activities
Announcement on relaxation of travel restrictions and permitted public activities

Share on FB