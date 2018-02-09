A National Inquiry Center to investigate complaints on election irregularities will function on the day of election, 10th February, the Chairman of the Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya said.

The public can make their complaints to the center, which is in operation from 6 a.m., through the following telephone and fax numbers.

Area Telephone Fax Western Province 011-2866448 011-2866387 Eastern Province 011-2866470 011-2866396 Central Province 011-2866478 011-2866401 Northern Province 011-2866492 011-2866408 Southern Province 011-2866493 011-2866410 North – Central Province 011-2866495 011-2866421 North – Western Province 011-2866496 011-2866423 Sabaragamuwa Province 011-2866498 011-2866428 Uva Province 011-2866504 011-2866434 Additional Nos. – 011-2866529 011-2866446 Police Bureau – 011-2866541 011-2866531 011-2866546 011-2866532 011-2866535 011-2866538 011-2866540

(Government News Portal)