Investigation center for election complaints

Mahinda Deshapriya

A National Inquiry Center to investigate complaints on election irregularities will function on the day of election, 10th February, the Chairman of the Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya said.

The public can make their complaints to the center, which is in operation from 6 a.m., through the following telephone and fax numbers.

Area Telephone Fax
Western Province 011-2866448 011-2866387
Eastern Province 011-2866470 011-2866396
Central Province 011-2866478 011-2866401
Northern Province 011-2866492 011-2866408
Southern Province 011-2866493 011-2866410
North – Central Province 011-2866495 011-2866421
North – Western Province 011-2866496 011-2866423
Sabaragamuwa Province 011-2866498 011-2866428
Uva Province 011-2866504 011-2866434
Additional Nos. – 011-2866529 011-2866446
Police Bureau  – 011-2866541 011-2866531
011-2866546 011-2866532
011-2866535
011-2866538
011-2866540

(Government News Portal)