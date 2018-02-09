Investigation center for election complaints
Posted in Local News
A National Inquiry Center to investigate complaints on election irregularities will function on the day of election, 10th February, the Chairman of the Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya said.
The public can make their complaints to the center, which is in operation from 6 a.m., through the following telephone and fax numbers.
|Area
|Telephone
|Fax
|Western Province
|011-2866448
|011-2866387
|Eastern Province
|011-2866470
|011-2866396
|Central Province
|011-2866478
|011-2866401
|Northern Province
|011-2866492
|011-2866408
|Southern Province
|011-2866493
|011-2866410
|North – Central Province
|011-2866495
|011-2866421
|North – Western Province
|011-2866496
|011-2866423
|Sabaragamuwa Province
|011-2866498
|011-2866428
|Uva Province
|011-2866504
|011-2866434
|Additional Nos. –
|011-2866529
|011-2866446
|Police Bureau –
|011-2866541
|011-2866531
|011-2866546
|011-2866532
|011-2866535
|011-2866538
|011-2866540
(Government News Portal)